Kevin Spacey's Brother Confidently Calls The Actor 'A Monster' While Sharing More About Their Past

Kevin Spacey's brother has been waiting the A-lister's "twisted" nature to come to light for some time.

For a candid chat with The Sun, Randall "Randy" Fowler opened up about his sibling's recent controversy and dished all about the House Of Cards star's dark side. This isn't the first time that Fowler has spoken out as, at the end of October, Randy claimed he and Kevin were raised by a father who was physically and sexually abusive.

Per Randy, the industry vet was drawn to acting at a young age in an attempt to deal with his sexuality and to process the abuse he was getting at home. Fowler explained:

"Kevin turned to acting as a little kid. He ditched the name Fowler and created the character of Kevin Spacey to mask a monster. It helped him hide from his demons. He struggled with his sexuality, always denying he was gay. On stage he pretended to be somebody else. It gave him power, transformed him. We grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors. Our violent dad whipped me with a riding crop … I've never had children in case that evil personality could be passed on. Now it sadly seems one of us may carry those twisted genes and that person might be Kevin."

Man, oh man. And allegedly Kevin felt at home in sinister roles because there was a "dark side to him." Kevin's brother continued:

"His fans love the sinister characters he plays, but he's not acting, that's really him. He hid behind his acting career to maintain a secret sordid life and in reality he was a monster. I've long suspected there was a dark side to him. I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him."

It seems the truth about Kevin almost came out back in 2004 when the Oscar winner claimed he was mugged during a walk with his dog in a London park at 4 a.m. Later, Spacey admitted that he wasn't "mugged" but had fell for a "con" where a youth asked for his cellphone and took off with it.

On this particular incident, Randy added:

"That was when the wheels of his fake life first started to come off. I thought then it was only a matter of time before the world would know the real Kevin Spacey. He'd been trying to lie about who he was for years. In interviews he reinvented his entire childhood."

Those are certainly fighting words. Supposedly, Kevin's lied about breaking "an officer's leg at military school" and burning "down a building at the back of [their] house." Both stories were allegedly plucked from Randy's life as the Idaho resident noted:

"He has taken pieces of my life and claimed them as his own, trying to portray a man who was a troubled child saved by the theatre."

Well, there's no denying that Kevin's a deeply troubled man. In case you missed it, Spacey has checked into rehab following accusations of sexual misconduct.

It'll be inneresting to see if Spacey bounces back from this immensely huge scandal…

