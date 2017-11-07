Home Videos Photos Shop
Lamar Odom Is Reportedly 'Spiraling Again' Following Nightclub Collapse — 'He's Out Of Control'

11/07/2017

We're not happy to hear this news about Lamar Odom.

As we reported, the former NBA player had a fainting spell in a Los Angeles nightclub early Sunday morning — and now we're hearing he's beginning to "spiral" out of control. Yikes.

According to a source close to the celeb:

"Lamar is spiraling again. He's out of control … He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they're scared for him."

So sad. We really hope Lamar gets the help he needs before he heads down the same path again.

We'll keep you posted

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

