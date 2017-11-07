Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: A Way To Be Endless!

11/07/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisAlec Benjamin

We had him in last week to perform - watch HERE - and we can't stop listening to Alec Benjamin!

He's so prolific and keeps releasing so many new songs!

The Wolf And The Sheep is a more produced song and it's so refreshing to hear this kind of song from him!

He's such a great storyteller, as always!

And his voice is so special!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alec Benjamin!

