Listen To This: A Way To Be Endless!

We had him in last week to perform - watch HERE - and we can't stop listening to Alec Benjamin!

He's so prolific and keeps releasing so many new songs!

The Wolf And The Sheep is a more produced song and it's so refreshing to hear this kind of song from him!

He's such a great storyteller, as always!

And his voice is so special!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Alec Benjamin!

Tags: alec benjamin, listen to this