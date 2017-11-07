Paul Ryan Stands By His Call For Prayers In Response To The Texas Church Shooting

Paul Ryan is standing by his call for prayers following the tragedy in Texas over the weekend.

And while giving your thoughts and prayers is great — there also needs to be swift and effective policy change to reduce the risk of mass shootings happening again.

Unfortunately, the House Speaker doesn't agree. He also doesn't seem familiar with the bible verse, "Faith without works is dead." Your welcome, Paul.

On Monday night, the GOPer told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he was disappointed to see so many people upset with his passive response to the church shooting.

He said:

"It's disappointing, it's sad, and this is what you'll get from the far secular left. People who do not have faith don't understand faith, I guess I'd have to say. And it is the right thing to do is to pray in moments like this, because you know what? Prayer works. And I know you believe that, and I believe that and when you hear the secular left doing this thing, it's no wonder you have so much polarization and disunity in this country when people think like that."

If that's the case, then we pray for legislative action and common sense gun control. Amen.

[Image via Fox News.]

Tags: controversy, gotta have faith, paul ryan, politik, sad sad, violence