Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She's 'In Love' With A MUCH Younger Woman! Get The Deets!

Rosie O'Donnell has a new girlfriend!

The former View panelist revealed she is "in love" during a recent interview out The Howard Stern Show, but pointed out that one aspect of her new relationship is rather trippy.

She explained on Monday:

"I am in love. It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me and it's a very trippy thing."

How much younger? 22 years younger! Get it, Rosie!

Despite growing up in different decades, the 55-year-old says the age difference isn't mostly an issue when it comes to pop culture — like her lack of interest in a certain Broadway legend:

"I get along so well with her, it's kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn't know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She's like, ‘It was good.' I'm like, ‘Come on!'"

Ha! That might cause some mild domestic problems down the road…

While Rosie is completely fulfilled in her new relationship, she made it clear she would NOT be walking down the aisle for a third time. When Stern asked if marriage was in her future, the TV personality replied:

"I will not, ever… I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if god-forbid it doesn't work out."

Rosie was previously married to Michelle Rounds for two years. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016 and, in September, Rounds was found dead in her bed next to a bottle of pills.

Given that tragic history, we don't blame the comedienne for wanting to stay away from marriage talk.

We're just happy she's found someone! Are you on board with Rosie's new romance?

