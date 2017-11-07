Home Videos Photos Shop
Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Has Died In A Plane Crash At The Age Of 40

Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Has Died In A Plane Crash At The Age Of 40

11/07/2017 5:29 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad SadMLB

Roy Halladay

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay has passed away at the age of 40 after a plane crash off the coast of Florida.

The athlete, who won two Cy Young Awards during his highly-successful 15-year baseball career, reignited his passion for airplanes after entering retirement four years ago.

In fact, he had just received the 2018 ICON A5 light-sport aircraft from the company, which was the first of its kind. He was the lone passenger when it crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg.

The Philadelphia Phillies have just released a statement regarding the sad news, saying:

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden."

Halladay was a part of ICON's marketing campaign, along with his wife Brandy, which you can watch (below):

Sending love to the Halladay family during this tragic time.

[Image via Twitter.]

