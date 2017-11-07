Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Roasts Wife Blake Lively After Set Pic Goes Viral!

Ryan Reynolds is such a troll.

And the Deadpool actor's favorite victim?? His wife, Blake Lively.

As you've likely seen, Ryan and Blake have roasted each other pretty hard on social media. We mean, we doubt you've forgotten the way they each cropped the other out of special birthday posts. LOLz!

However, Reynolds took his trolling skills to another level this time around as he shared a pretty unflattering pic of Blake from the set of her new movie. Yup, the very same pic that had the internet up in arms as the Gossip Girl alum was practically unrecognizable.

In order to get in on the viral news, Ryan posted the snap (above) alongside the caption:

"#nofilter"

SO SAVAGE. Of course, the burn was laced in love, so many fans were LIVING for the shade. In fact, several followers flocked to the pic and commented:

"Really love you guys. You're the ultimate couple goals" "Forever wishing we could be a throuple, @vancityreynolds & @blakelively. ❤️" "Fuckin Savage 😂" "These two are just goals i can't 😂😂😍😍" "Hahahaha! That's hilarious 😅😅😅"

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. As for Blake, she's since liked the snap and commented:

"Only the best for SMA 2010"

HA!! We're sure she's got a revenge plan cooking — so watch out, Ryan!!

