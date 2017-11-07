Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Gives Her Fans A Peek Into The Insane Reputation Secret Sessions — Watch!

Taylor Swift Gives Her Fans A Peek Into The Insane Reputation Secret Sessions — Watch!

11/07/2017

If you weren't one of the lucky 500 fans hand-picked by Taylor Swift to attend her super secret Reputation listening sessions, she's at least giving you a glimpse of what it would have been like!

On Tuesday, the Call It What You Want singer dropped a behind-the-scenes look at the parties held in London, Los Angeles, Rhode Island, and Nashville, and it's bound to have any Swiftie jealous!

It basically looked like a big dance party in her living room!

Besides playing the album for them, the 27-year-old also gave her special fans a first look at new content like her …Ready For It? trailer!

One guest at the Nashville listening party described her new music as "phenomenal":

"I think Taylor overall … is living her best, unapologetically honest life. Every single track she's so excited about, and I'm so excited about too."

You'll have to watch (above) to see what everyone else thought!

