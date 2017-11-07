Taylor Swift vs Her Fans! Taylor vs The Media! Taylor vs Diplo! And MORE!

Lots of Taylor today!

Taylor won't be streaming her new album - and Perez feels very strongly that's a BAD move!

Taylor's team is being very aggressive against the media!

Diplo is bashing Taylor Swift and he's right a bit but also very wrong!

Plus… Lamar Odom is going to end up dead!

Mariah Carey's weight loss surgery!

Chris Rock being a sexist and unfunny pig!

Kevin Spacey is a "monster" - says his brother!

We need to know the proper dating etiquette! Help us out!

Nick Jonas's new girlfriend!

Rosie O'Donnell can really get the ladies!

Chelsea Handler hates masturbation - but we love it!

Zendaya is the role model our kids need!

And much MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!!

Tags: chelsea handler, chris rock, diplo, kendall and kylie jenner, kendall jenner, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kris jenner, mariah carey, music minute, nick jonas, pereztv, rosie o'donnell, taylor swift, youtube, zendaya