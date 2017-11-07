Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift vs Her Fans! Taylor vs The Media! Taylor vs Diplo! And MORE!

11/07/2017 6:40 PM ET

Lots of Taylor today!

Taylor won't be streaming her new album - and Perez feels very strongly that's a BAD move!

Taylor's team is being very aggressive against the media!

Diplo is bashing Taylor Swift and he's right a bit but also very wrong!

Plus… Lamar Odom is going to end up dead!

Mariah Carey's weight loss surgery!

Chris Rock being a sexist and unfunny pig!

Kevin Spacey is a "monster" - says his brother!

We need to know the proper dating etiquette! Help us out!

Nick Jonas's new girlfriend!

Rosie O'Donnell can really get the ladies!

Chelsea Handler hates masturbation - but we love it!

Zendaya is the role model our kids need!

And much MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!!

