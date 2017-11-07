Teresa Giudice's Incarcerated Husband Is Being Transferred To A Prison Outside Of New Jersey!!

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, right??

We're sure Teresa Giudice is telling herself this as it's been revealed that her husband, Joe Giudice is being transferred to a different prison out of New Jersey. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Juicy Joe is being shipped off to the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, PA.

Related: Teresa Takes Xenophobic Shots At "Bitch" Sofia Vergara

Why?? Well, apparently, a dispute over Joe's immigration status has barred the reality TV vet from participating in an alcohol-abuse program which could knock a year off his lengthy sentence. Oh, and Allenwood is the only facility that can hold a hearing on the matter.

In case you forgot, Joe is also facing deportation when his prison sentence ends thanks to his felony conviction on bankruptcy fraud charges. Dramaaaa!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: busted!, dysfunctional families, joe giudice, legal matters, real housewives, reality tv, sad sad, teresa giudice