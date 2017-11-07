Home Videos Photos Shop
Teresa Giudice's Incarcerated Husband Is Being Transferred To A Prison Outside Of New Jersey!!

Teresa Giudice's Incarcerated Husband Is Being Transferred To A Prison Outside Of New Jersey!!

11/07/2017 1:40 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersBusted!Sad SadReal HousewivesReality TVDysfunctional FamiliesTeresa Giudice

teresa giudice husband transferred to different prison

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, right??

We're sure Teresa Giudice is telling herself this as it's been revealed that her husband, Joe Giudice is being transferred to a different prison out of New Jersey. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Juicy Joe is being shipped off to the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, PA.

Why?? Well, apparently, a dispute over Joe's immigration status has barred the reality TV vet from participating in an alcohol-abuse program which could knock a year off his lengthy sentence. Oh, and Allenwood is the only facility that can hold a hearing on the matter.

In case you forgot, Joe is also facing deportation when his prison sentence ends thanks to his felony conviction on bankruptcy fraud charges. Dramaaaa!

