Texas Church Shooting Survivor Details How She Played Dead As Gunman Searched For More Victims

How terrifying.

One survivor from the Texas Church shooting has bravely opened up about how she made it through Sunday's tragedy. According to Rosanne Solis, when gunman Devin Kelley began raining bullets on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, many churchgoers responded with screams.

Related: Texas Church Shooter Killed His Own Grandmother-In-Law

However, Solis and many others began playing dead while Kelley reloaded his weapon. While speaking with ABC News, Rosanne recalled:

"I played dead and I made sure that I hid myself good under [a] bench. You could hear a pin drop in there, silence. Real quiet … I knew if I said something he was gonna kill me. He was looking for people to shoot. More people to shoot."

What an awful situation. As you surely know, the now deceased 26-year-old killed 26 people and injured at least 20 more in an attack on the rural church. It's said Kelley, who was a former Air Force member, dressed in all-black tactical gear with a ballistics vest for his Sunday morning assault.

Unsurprisingly, Solis thought she was going to die. She continued:

"I'm gonna die, I knew I was gonna die. I knew ’cause the shots were going close to my head I didn't want to die… He was shooting the people on the floor, they were on the ground already bleeding. They were scared. Nobody was about to say a word … I would not even move, I would not even make a sound."

To make matters worse, Rosanne claims Devin taunted the terrified victims. In fact, she remembers hearing him ask:

"Is everybody done?"

Per Solis, the shooter's victims were " trapped inside" the rural church since there was "no where to go." Kelley was truly a monster.

As was previously reported, Kelley was eventually driven from the house of worship after local resident Stephen Willeford exchanged gunfire with the culprit. Devin was later found deceased in his vehicle in Guadalupe County, TX. The domestic terrorist passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Of course, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy. Although, we hope this sad bout of violence brings about change regarding our gun laws. Such a sad situation all around.

[Image via AP Images.]

Tags: devin kelley, first baptist church, news, r.i.p., rosanne solis, sad sad, scary!, violence