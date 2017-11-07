Officials have identified the remaining victims of Sunday's mass shooting.
As we previously reported, at least 26 people were killed on November 5 after Devin Kelley opened fire during a service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Some of the victims' identities had already been released, including a pastor's daughter, a pregnant mother, and even the gunman's own grandmother-in-law.
Now, more information is coming to light about the faithful souls who were mercilessly killed in the deadliest shooting in the state's history.
Here's what we know about the remaining victims:
Haley Krueger (above) dreamed of becoming an NICU nurse and was described by family friends as a "beautiful, vibrant teenager" who "loved babies." The 16-year-old regularly attended services at First Baptist and had even arrived early Sunday morning to help prepare breakfast for the parishioners.
Joann Ward, 30, (above) reportedly died trying to shield her children from bullets inside the church. Her daughters Emily Garza, 7, (above, middle) and Brooke Ward, 5, (above, top) were killed in the gunfire. According to a Facebook post by a family friend, Rihanna Ward, 9, said that her mother "pushed her down when she saw the shooter open fire."
Michael Ward, Joann's brother-in-law, carried her son Ryland, 5, from the building after the shooter fled. Michael said he wasn't sure if Ryland would survive as the children were all sitting in the back of the church and were the first the shooter struck when entering the building. Ryland was shot four times and in surgery late Sunday.
Robert Scott Marshall, 56, and his wife Karen, 57, (above) had recently retired and moved to Texas. They were trying out churches on Sunday when the gunman opened fire.
According to family members on Facebook, the couple had met in the military over 30 years ago, serving in the US Air Force in North Carolina. The gunman had also served in the Air Force before getting dishonorably discharged over an assault case.
Another slain Air Force veteran was Robert Corrigan, who had moved to Sutherland Springs from Michigan several years ago with his wife Shani (above). The couple had two sons on active duty in the military and were friends with several of the victims from the Holcombe family — as well as the shooter's mother-in-law, Michelle Fields.
Tara McNulty (above) was with her two children when the shooting began on Sunday. Her kids, Hailey and James, survived, but have a long way to recovery. Tara worked as a bartender at The Aumont Saloon and was described as a "very kind-hearted person" by her boss on Facebook.
Dennis Johnson and his wife Sara (above) were hailed as "the great couple" who loved their church by friends on Facebook. Sara was a receptionist at Pfeil's Home and Garden Materials and was originally from Jasper, Florida.
Richard, 64, and Theresa Rodriguez, 66, (above) loved going to their church and working in their garden. The couple married in 2006 years after Richard lost his first wife. Regina Rodriguez told People her father attended church every Sunday and was always the center of attention.
So many beautiful, kind souls claimed by such an evil act. Though the First Baptist worshippers are going through insurmountable pain and heartbreak, they also remain faithful that those who have suffered have gone to a better place.
We'd like to think the same.
[Image via GoFundMe/Facebook.]
Tags: dennis johnson, devin kelley, facebook, haley krueger, joann ward, karen marshall, michelle fields, r.i.p., richer rodriguez, robert corrigan, robert scott marshall, sad sad, sara johnson, tara mcnally, theresa rodriguez, violence, viral: news