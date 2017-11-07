Tyga Calls Out Scott Disick For Still Being On Dating App While In Relationship With Sofia Richie!

We know Scott Disick is full-on dating Sofia Richie — but has he shut the door to his playboy ways?

The KUWTK star may be jetting around the world with the 19-year-old, but it looks like he's still leaving his options open. And by "options" we mean dating site accounts.

Video: Scott Gets Real About His Insecurities Surrounding Kourtney Kardashian's Love Life

Fellow KarJenner love interest Tyga posted a pic to his Instagram Story Monday that appears to be Lord Disick's dating profile on Badoo!

We're not sure why Tyga would call out Scott, but it's pretty damn funny that he did. He posted:

Obvi we don't know if that's the real Scott or some catfish account. But that's some funny stuff on Tyga's part.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Scott still being bad with Badoo??

