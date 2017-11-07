Zendaya Says She's 'A Grandma' Who Still Doesn't Drink Or Even Enjoy Going Out!

Zendaya is an amazing role model for young people — and she can't even help it!

In a Fashion Magazine profile released Tuesday, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star says her squeaky clean image isn't just for show or part of the Disney brand; that's just her inner "grandma" shining through!

She explains:

"I think I've always been a grandma. I've always been a very old woman inside a younger person's body. Of course, I have my young-people tendencies; we all have those. But at the end of the day, I've always been called a grandma. I don't like going out. I enjoy the company of my TV and myself. And you know what? It's been very helpful, honestly."

Believe it or not, when she's Netflix and chilling by herself, gurl doesn't even do it with a bottle of wine!

The K.C. Undercover star turned 21 on September 1, and took time out from celebrating to explain to fans why she wasn't about to start drinking.

In the new interview, recorded before the big bday, she reveals just how family-friendly and booze-free the event would be:

"It's just my personality. Like, my 21st birthday is going to be at my house, with my family and friends. There will be no alcohol—I mean, people can have alcohol if they want it, but I'm not going to be drinking any. My little nieces and family are going to be there. For me, a Vegas version of my birthday would be like hell."

And don't expect her to get peer pressured into it any time soon!

"Anytime I've ever done something to please somebody else or make other people happy, or do what I think other people want me to do, it always blows up in my face. And it's bullshit!"

Ooh! Language, grandma! LOLz!

[Image via Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]

