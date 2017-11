Christmas Britmas has come early as the full versions of Britney Spears' Pepsi jingles have hit the web!!

Yup, after over 15 years, Godney's iconic songs for the soda company have finally dropped — and we are LIVING for it. Bless up!!

In case you forgot, Spears sang original jingles for Pepsi in the early '00s. Not only were the songs classic Britney, but they were also catchy AF. We mean, we KNOW you were singing the Joy of Pepsi and Pepsi Now and Then in the shower!!

Be sure to first watch the OG ads (below) and then take a listen to the bangers (also below) in their entirety! Enjoy!!

