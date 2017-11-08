Charlie Sheen Accused Of Raping Corey Haim When The Late Actor Was Only 13 — Details Here

Corey Haim's rapist has allegedly been revealed.

According to the National Enquirer, Charlie Sheen has been accused of raping the late License to Drive actor when he was only 13 years old. It's said the assault took place on the set of the '80s movie Lucas.

Related: Corey Feldman Names One Of His Sexual Abusers

This shocking revelation comes thanks to one of Haim's longtime friends, actor Dominick Brascia. Apparently, Corey told Dominick and others that the Two and a Half Men alum sodomized the child star while the twosome were filming the 1986 flick. Sheen was 19 at the time of the alleged incident.

Thankfully, Brascia has gone on the record to share what Corey told him about the assault. For an exclusive with the publication, Dominick shared:

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas… He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

How awful. Haim's best friend, Corey Feldman, even alluded to the unsavory Sheen encounter as he wrote in Coreyography: A Memoir:

"At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was 'what all guys do.' … So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized."

Intense stuff. To make matters worse, Haim supposedly had another sexual experience with Charlie in his mid-to-late 20s, as Brascia continued:

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn't like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser."

An anonymous Sheen confidant claims Martin Sheen's son confirmed his misconduct with The Lost Boys performer, but insisted that the encounter was "consensual." Umm, it can't be consensual if the youngest partner is barely a teenager.

Be sure to stay tuned as this story is developing…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: charlie sheen, controversy, corey feldman, corey haim, film flickers, icky icky poo, martin sheen