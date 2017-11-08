Charlie Sheen Responds To Allegations He Raped Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen is facing extreme scrutiny as bombshell allegations were published on Wednesday that he raped 13-year-old Corey Haim on the set of the 1986 film Lucas.

In case you haven't seen, the late Haim's friend Dominick Brascia says then 19-year-old Sheen coerced his costar into sex.

The Two And A Half Men star has released a statement through his reps to The Hollywood Reporter in response to the claims, saying:

"Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations."

We'll have to wait and see if the very vocal Sheen takes to Twitter to give his own version of events or stops at this simple denial.

