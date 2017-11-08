Chloë Grace Moretz On Her Rekindled Relationship With Brooklyn Beckham — 'We Chose Each Other'

Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are back and stronger than ever!

The couple, who recently reconciled after their split in August 2016, have been flaunting their rekindled love on social media — and on Tuesday, the 20-year-old actress couldn't help but gush about the aspiring photographer!

While attending the Forevermark Tribute Event in NYC, the celeb told Us Weekly:

"I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all. I think that's the most important thing and you're lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us."

She added:

"We share a lot, well I share a lot of his clothes. Well, I steal a lot of his clothing. That's more the realistic thing here. I think he's adorable. I give him good facial products and I take his jackets! So he steals my facial products, I give him a good facial regime and I get to wear the jackets."

When asked by reporters about her idea of a perfect date night with her beau, Chloë responded:

"Just he and I together. Don't need much more than each other's company whenever we can grab it."

So, so cute!

It's also a plus that The 5th Wave star "gets along very, very well" with Brooklyn's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham — but she'd be lying if she said she wasn't a little starstruck by the former Spice Girl:

"I think if anyone didn't say that when they met her, that would be shocking. I think she's one of the most incredible, important, smart, sophisticated businesswomen and mothers that I've ever met. She's a real heart and a real beautiful person."

Moretz was even wearing a piece from Victoria's clothing line to the event!

Good luck, bbs!

