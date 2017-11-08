Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood Open The CMA Awards On A Somber Note & Reference The Controversial Politics-Free Guidelines That Made Headlines!

They held nothing back!!

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley returned for their 10th CMA Awards as hosts! Can you believe it??

They started off by naming the tragedies which have taken place in 2017 — especially one that hit the country community directly in Las Vegas. But not ones to dwell, the dynamic duo quickly moved on doing an entire bit about Donald Trump parodying the American Idol alum's hit Before He Cheats.

Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets… We doubt it, but wishes sometimes come true!

Besides doing the typical host fodder with audience members, Carrie and Brad performed a bit with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw that went on for too long. LOLz, can't help but be real with y'all!

Ch-ch-check it the entire opening (above)!

