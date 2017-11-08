Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Mariah Kourtney K. Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards >> Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Those We Lost At The 2017 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Those We Lost At The 2017 CMA Awards

11/08/2017 10:16 PM ET | Filed under: Carrie UnderwoodCMA Awards

A fitting tribute…

At the 2017 CMA Awards tonight, host Carrie Underwood also performed at the ceremony where she honored those we lost in the past year, including those killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

The 34-year-old sang the Christian hymn Softly and Tenderly, and it was a touching moment for everyone in the audience.

See the poignant clip (above).

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

CMA Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
CMA Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
CMT Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Pics!!
Celebrities Who Started Their Careers As Reality Stars!
View Pics »
Next story »
Maren Morris & Niall Horan Are The Perfect Country/Pop Duo At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!
See All Comments