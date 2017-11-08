Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Those We Lost At The 2017 CMA Awards

A fitting tribute…

At the 2017 CMA Awards tonight, host Carrie Underwood also performed at the ceremony where she honored those we lost in the past year, including those killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

The 34-year-old sang the Christian hymn Softly and Tenderly, and it was a touching moment for everyone in the audience.

See the poignant clip (above).

