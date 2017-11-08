Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, & Keith Urban Kick Off The 2017 CMA Awards With Star-Studded Medley! WATCH!

Now THIS is how you open a show!

For the 2017 CMA Awards, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, AND Keith Urban opened the ceremony, and there was no shortage of star power!

After Church started off with a beautiful rendition of Amazing Grace, the other three acts paid homage to Rucker's former band Hootie & the Blowfish by performing their classic hit Hold My Hand!

An oldie, but ALWAYS a goodie!

