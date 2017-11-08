Keith Urban Supports Women Coming Forward About Sexual Harassment By Performing His New Song Female At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

The time for change is now…

Keith Urban performed his brand new song Female at the 2017 CMA Awards, which was inspired by the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

According to Billboard, Nicole Kidman's husband recorded the song on Halloween, and was profoundly affected by the tune's message of female empowerment.

The singer told the publication:

"As a husband and a father of two young girls, it affects me in a lot of ways. And as a son — my mother is alive. It just speaks to all of the females in my life, particularly. For a guy who grew up with no sisters in a house of boys, it's incredible how now I'm surrounded by girls. But not only in my house; I employ a huge amount of women in my team. The song just hit me for so many reasons."

It was truly a powerful performance.

To watch the clip, ch-ch-check it out (above).

