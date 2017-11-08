Home Videos Photos Shop
Kelsea Ballerini Joined By Music Legend Reba McEntire At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH Their Performance!

11/08/2017 8:52 PM ET | Filed under: CMA AwardsKelsea Ballerini

Old school meets new school!

On Wednesday, at the 2017 CMA Awards, Kelsea Ballerini and superstar Reba McEntire performed the appropriately titled song Legends!

The duet was truly the best of both worlds: an up-and-coming singer and a music veteran joining forces in perfect harmony!

To watch the beautiful clip, ch-ch-check it out (above)!

