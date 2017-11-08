Home Videos Photos Shop
Luke Bryan Fails To Light It Up At The 2017 CMA Awards!

11/08/2017 8:55 PM ET | Filed under: CMA Awards

Luke Bryan is country royalty, but tonight wasn't totally his night!

He took the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards and performed his hit Light It Up, but we've gotta say he sounded flat!

We know his fans are diehard, but that song died pretty hard tonight. We weren't feeling it. Sorry!

If you wanna judge for yourself, watch it (above)!

