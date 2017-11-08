Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Mariah Kourtney K. Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> One Direction, CMA Awards, Niall Horan >> Maren Morris & Niall Horan Are The Perfect Country/Pop Duo At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

Maren Morris & Niall Horan Are The Perfect Country/Pop Duo At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

11/08/2017 10:04 PM ET | Filed under: One DirectionCMA AwardsNiall Horan

Two worlds collide!

Niall Horan and Maren Morris shared the stage for a wonderful pop/country collaboration at the 2017 CMA Awards!

Starting off with I Could Use A Love Song, the unlikely duo then launched into a beautiful rendition of Seeing Blind where they complimented each other's voices!

Horan has truly moved on from One Direction, and Miz Morris has become quite the star!

WATCH (above)!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

CMA Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
CMA Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
What The Stars Order At Fast Food Restaurants!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Those We Lost At The 2017 CMA Awards
Next story »
Taylor Swift Had The Best Reaction To Winning Song Of The Year At The CMA Awards!
See All Comments