Miranda Lambert Throws It Back With Her Performance Of To Learn Her At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

Retro never sounded so good!

On Wednesday, at the 2017 CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert performed her nostalgic hit To Learn Her, and it totally brought us back to a different era!

Not only were her vocals on point, Blake Shelton's ex looked gorgeous as always!

To hear Miz Lambert sing her heart out, ch-ch-check out the clip (above)!

