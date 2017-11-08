Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Mariah Kourtney K. Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, CMA Awards >> Miranda Lambert Throws It Back With Her Performance Of To Learn Her At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

Miranda Lambert Throws It Back With Her Performance Of To Learn Her At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

11/08/2017 9:03 PM ET | Filed under: Blake SheltonMiranda LambertCMA Awards

Retro never sounded so good!

On Wednesday, at the 2017 CMA Awards, Miranda Lambert performed her nostalgic hit To Learn Her, and it totally brought us back to a different era!

Not only were her vocals on point, Blake Shelton's ex looked gorgeous as always!

To hear Miz Lambert sing her heart out, ch-ch-check out the clip (above)!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

CMA Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
CMA Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
CMT Music Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
CMT Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Pics!!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Are #RelationshipGoals At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!
Next story »
Luke Bryan Fails To Light It Up At The 2017 CMA Awards!
See All Comments