Pink Shows Off Her Crossover Appeal At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

Pink Shows Off Her Crossover Appeal At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

11/08/2017 9:36 PM ET | Filed under: PinkCMA Awards

She isn't just a pop star!

At the 2017 CMA Awards, Pink performed a stripped-down version of her poignant ballad Barbies.

The musician was anything but plastic, and showed off her impressive vocal range amid the background of string instruments.

It was truly music to our ears!

Ch-ch-check out the beautiful performance (above)!

