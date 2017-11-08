Thomas Rhett Is Unforgettable At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

Another great performance from a great artist!

On Wednesday, Thomas Rhett attended the 2017 CMA Awards where he took the stage and performed his hit song Unforgettable!

Dressed in a hip varsity jacket, the country stud absolutely rocked it with his catchy tune. Needless to say, the audience loved every second!

To see the awesomeness, ch-ch-check it out (above)!

