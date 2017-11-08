Home Videos Photos Shop
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Are #RelationshipGoals At The 2017 CMA Awards! WATCH!

11/08/2017 9:26 PM ET | Filed under: Faith HillCMA Awards

The couple that sings together, stays together!

On Wednesday, at the 2017 CMA Awards, country's favorite twosome Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared the stage to perform their duet The Rest Of Our Life.

Not surprisingly, the singers/lovebirds were perfectly in tune, and had amazing stage chemistry.

Overall, it was a beautiful performance of a beautiful song from a beautiful couple!

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

