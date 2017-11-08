CMA Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List!

Oh what a night!

The 2017 CMA Awards have come and gone, and we loved every moment of them.

While the performances are always one of our fave parts, we do enjoy seeing which stars take home the big awards.

In case you missed seeing who won big, ch-ch-check out the winners list (below)!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks - WINNER

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban - WINNER

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Dirt On My Boots" – Jon Pardi

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Better Man"

Songwriter: Taylor Swift - WINNER

"Blue Ain't Your Color"

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

"Body Like a Back Road"

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"Dirt On My Boots"

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

"Tin Man"

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert - WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town - WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

"Funny How Time Slips Away" – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson - WINNER

"Kill A Word" – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

"Speak to a Girl" – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

Director: Carter Smith

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver - WINNER

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi - WINNER

Brett Young

[Image via Getty Images.]

