CMA Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List!

11/08/2017 11:03 PM ET | Filed under: CMA Awards

miranda lambert chris stapleton cma awards winners 2017

Oh what a night!

The 2017 CMA Awards have come and gone, and we loved every moment of them.

While the performances are always one of our fave parts, we do enjoy seeing which stars take home the big awards.

In case you missed seeing who won big, ch-ch-check out the winners list (below)!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks - WINNER
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban - WINNER
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
"Dirt On My Boots" – Jon Pardi
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR
"Better Man"
Songwriter: Taylor Swift - WINNER
"Blue Ain't Your Color"
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
"Body Like a Back Road"
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
"Dirt On My Boots"
Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
"Tin Man"
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert - WINNER
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town - WINNER
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne - WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to each Artist)
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
"Funny How Time Slips Away" – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson - WINNER
"Kill A Word" – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney with P!nk
"Speak to a Girl" – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
Director: Carter Smith
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne
Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver - WINNER
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi - WINNER
Brett Young

[Image via Getty Images.]

