Coca Cola's new advert in response to the decades-old driving ban on women in Saudi Arabia being overturned.

Some critics compare the ad to Kendall Jenner's Pepsi mishap by saying it exploits women's rights for commercial gain and also suggests women can only drive if they drink Coke. Others say the clip celebrates women's empowerment in a changing nation.

In the "Change Has A Taste" campaign, a father takes his daughter out for a driving lesson — which is off to a rocky start until the daughter takes a swig of a Coke and then is able to drive like a pro.

I think CO is trying to capitalize, thus promote the positive, alleged new changes, in Saudi Arabia. I fail to see the outrage. At least dad didn't beat her face in with the coke bottle after spilling a couple drops.

— Dennis Brletich (@BrletichDennis) November 8, 2017

Apparently @CocaCola thinks the answer to the systemic oppression of women in Islamic countries is an ice cold Coke. 🙄 https://t.co/aLarXlGTp8

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2017

It's not Christmas until you see the Coca-Cola advert, it's not women's rights until they've been tokenised for monetary or political gain https://t.co/JzgfpjGVMT

— Osha Al-Mossallami (@Osha001) November 4, 2017

CocaCola: Saudi women driving edition. Brands jump at the chance to make a profit off #Saudi’s historic announcement pic.twitter.com/2Nh6B3UeJj

— بثينة العزابي (@Boutaina) November 4, 2017

…so where was Coke in the past condemning Saudi Arabia for treatment of women? hmmmmm

— L.A. Phil (@Angeleno1955) November 4, 2017

[Image via Coca Cola Middle East/YouTube.]

