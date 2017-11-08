Jean-Claude Van Damme & Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank Almost Got Into A Fight At Comic-Con — Get The Crazy Story!

A brawl from the stuff of Comic-Con fan-fiction nearly became a reality when Jean-Claude Van Damme *almost* threw down with Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank over the weekend!

For those who don't know, the two stars have had an ongoing beef since Van Damme and Frank exchanged nasty words at the 1995 premiere of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. Yes, this feud goes way back.

Frank publically challenged Van Damme to a fight in 2010, but the Bloodsport star never responded… until La Mole Comic-Con on Saturday!

Frank was asked to share his green room with the Belgian action star and his 20-person entourage at the Mexico City convention. Frank agreed, despite their turbulent past, but soon learned Van Damme was still holding a grudge.

Related: Male Models Got Into A Huge Brawl In NYC!

After signing autographs at the event, Frank went back to his green room to find that Van Damme's security staff was blocking off anyone from entering — including the person the room was arranged for in the first place.

Rather than make a stink about it, Frank secured a different room from an event promoter and got some food and rest while waiting for Van Damme to leave his room. As the MMA fighter was speaking with the promoter about a future engagement, a member of Van Damme's entourage told him that the action star insisted they take a photo together before leaving.

After Van Damme's crew came out with a bunch of cameras, Frank knew it was "all a setup" — and he was right, because that's when Van Damme confronted him demanding an apology!

Speaking to FloCombat, the Green Ranger remembered:

"All of his crew comes out and everybody has their cameras out and he has this professional camera, I'm not sure if he's shooting a reality show or what, but all the cameras are on and he comes out of the room and straight up to me and he goes, 'Hey you like writing articles about people, you want to beat my ass? You gonna apologize for that?' And I said nope. He goes, 'You think you can still beat my ass?' and I said yeah."

With the cameras rolling, Van Damme said if Frank wanted a fight, "let's throw down." But apparently, the 57-year-old was all talk!

After the two stars squared up against each other, both agreeing to an MMA-style brawl, Frank grabbed Van Damme and put him in a headlock against the wall.

Video: Harry Styles' Kiwi Video Is Full Of Food Fights & Puppies!

Van Damme froze up, however, seemingly taken back that Frank was actually ready to fight at Comic-Con. Frank explained:

"I clinched him up and pushed him back, not in a violent way, in a respectful way that if you want to do this, let's do this. The whole time everybody is filming me and no security people are coming but everybody in his entourage is filming. So I clinched up with him and put him against the wall and he's talking and he froze up and I raised my knee and said, 'Do you want to this?' and he doesn't do anything so I let go."

It was only after security broke up the fight that Van Damme got cocky once again, Frank continued:

"Security came and broke it up and that's when he starts saying, 'Fuck you,' and I told him come on. Why don't you come in the cage or the ring? Why are you doing this at Comic Con?"

Maybe JC was just trying to do a bit of live theater for the crowds? Or, more likely, didn't think the former Power Ranger would be down to throw fists in the middle of the convention.

Looking back on the encounter, Frank said he's not holding a grudge against his one-time idol. But he's also never going to back down from a fight, especially one that was ambushed on him.

Watch the heated moment for yourself (below).

Moral of the story: you STILL don't fuck with Tommy!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

Tags: celebrity feuds, comic-con, green ranger, jason david frank, jean-claude van damme, la mole comic-con, mma, power rangers, violence