LAPD Opens Investigation Into Corey Feldman's Pedophilia Claims — As The Actor Makes A Plea For Support

The LAPD is finally looking into Corey Feldman's claims that there is/was a pedophilia ring in Hollywood.

As you know, the former child star has been making his rounds with explosive allegations, naming two of at least six men in Hollywood who have preyed on young talent. This all comes to light as Charlie Sheen is said to have raped Feldman's late friendCorey Haim.

According to LAPD detective Ross Nemeroff, authorities have opened an investigation after Feldman once again reported his account on Monday. Nemeroff told THR:

"When a report is filed on something as severe as this, an investigation is opened by the robbery/homicide division (which also handles sex crimes)."

Shortly after, the 46-year-old penned a lengthy open letter to Hollywood and his fans explaining why he's crowd sourcing $10 million in order to make a film that will be the "most honest and true depiction of child abuse."

As you might have seen, Feldman's gotten a lot of criticism for why he doesn't just oust the predators before anyone else gets hurt.

Feldman wrote:

"I'm a film maker, that is my art, my talent, my strength, & my profession. I want to truly show people what a child experiences when living with abuse from the perspective only someone who has lived with that abuse can make. It is a very important commentary and a brave piece of film making, as there is no one else who can truly capture the essence, of what the experience, of an abused child, who is famous, goes through, in the way that I can. And as this story must be told once and for all, & as I am the only one who can tell it, I must reveal these very painful memories by reliving them through this process. As a victim, nobody has the right to tell a victim the right way to address these feelings. Nobody can tell me how to heal. I must do this the best way I know how, and this is my choice."

He went on to explain all of the costs that go into making a film:

"Furthermore people have balked at the number saying 'it's greedy', or 'he doesn't need that much to make the film'. Let me be very clear about this. If 10Mil was the complete budget for the film and only the film, at a studio level it still would be relegated (more than likely) to a straight to DVD movie."

Additionally, Feldman insisted he will need physical and legal protection when his story comes to light:

"A legal team to defend cases of slander, defamation, and the like that will indefinitely arise from the direct allegations raised within the films context will likely ask for a retainer upwards of $100,000 and that's just to open the case. Then the amounts will continue to skyrocket as the well lined pockets of my enemies, will stop at nothing, including hiring spies, publicists, lawyers, and God knows what else to smear my name, shatter my reputation and with any success leave my image as battered and broken as an unstable man who seeks to damage the pristine images of these wealthy and powerful men for personal gain. I'm not afraid of their lies, because the #Truth always wins in the end. But without my own team, of lawyers, marketing specialists, publicists, and the like, they would extinguish my fire quite quickly as they have done to so many entertainers before me."

You can read the rest of his plea HERE.

