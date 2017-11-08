Home Videos Photos Shop
Difficult People Has Been Making Kevin Spacey Jokes For YEARS!

11/08/2017 2:43 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsKevin SpaceyFunnyBilly Eichner

Family Guy isn't the only show that called out Kevin Spacey long before the stories got out.

The Hulu comedy Difficult People has been doing it all along!

Stars Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner have casually thrown jabs like "his hand shot up faster than Kevin Spacey's fly at the opening of Newsies" and the very specific:

"Maybe I should just give up trying to find love. I'm going to go the Kevin Spacey route: Just stop trying to be a human being, focus on getting famous, and then after I get my own Netflix show, focus all of my frustrations on a boyfriend young enough to be my own son."

Wow! And that's just the tip of the iceberg…

Ch-ch-check out the over two minute supercut of Spacey jokes (below)!

