Drake Reveals BIG Plans For Hollywood & Talks His Love Of Harry Potter & Top Boy Revival In New Interview!

Drake is ready to come back into the spotlight, but this time with a more behind-the-scenes role!

It was revealed on Wednesday that the rapper is executive producing the revival of British crime series Top Boy for Netflix, which is set to debut in 2019.

He and his manager Adel "Future" Nur teamed up for the project with the musician telling The Hollywood Reporter all about the upcoming project.

Drake shared about the show, revealing how he watched it on YouTube:

"That human element drew me in. I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, 'This show is incredible.'"

Sadly, Top Boy ended in 2013 — but at least Drizzy is bringing it back to life with stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson reprising their original roles.

The 31-year-old has much more in store, as he also revealed he and Future are working with Anonymous Content's Steve Golin for an untitled TV series, A24 films, and even Apple.

Those details are vague though for legal reasons!

Drake has even set his sights on acting again. It was even revealed he was approached by Harvey Weinstein to star in The Heist, but he turned it down long ago. His manager, Future, shared:

"I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him."

Still, he's not deterred from getting back to his roots:

"Being a young black guy, I think there's definitely the chance to get typecast. But I also have been pretty adamant about showing range. I try to show it through different outlets, like Saturday Night Live, showing people that I can be funny,. When I get back into acting, I want to do things that make people go, 'Wow, I didn't expect that.'"

That doesn't mean the former Degrassi star has any plans to give up his music career… just yet:

"I'm sure I'll stop [making music] one day. When it starts to feel like I'm making it up. Hopefully I'll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music's always there."

Some other things we learned about Drake?? Keep reading…

On spending the past four years chasing down the first edition of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone, which is on sale for $160K: "Yeah, I read them all. I should get it. My birthday's coming up. Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat." On collecting Hermes Birkin bags for years: "[A gift for] the woman I end up with." On his identity: "I identify as Jewish. I am a person who, you know, I talk to God. I just try to live a very good life, to be a good person. I'm not necessarily extremely religious, but my mom and I always do the high holidays together." On his Degrassi days: I met a lot of people from a different [more economically diverse] side of the city. My friends changed at that point, and I started coming into my own and finding myself." On his haters: "People sometimes lose perspective that you're a human being and have feelings. They think they know you because they've read Wikipedia."

Never would have pegged him as a HP fan, but clearly there's more to Drake than we know! Anyway, get a glimpse at his cover and spread (below):

You also need to watch him be 100% adorable in this segment of "Finish This Sentence":

A round of finish this sentence with @Drake. pic.twitter.com/9jYYhRh3HX

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 8, 2017

