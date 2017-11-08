Corey Haim's rapist has allegedly been revealed.

According to the National Enquirer, Charlie Sheen has been accused of raping the late License to Drive actor when he was only 13 years old. It's said the assault took place on the set of the '80s movie Lucas.

This shocking revelation comes thanks to one of Haim's longtime friends, actor Dominick Brascia. Apparently, Corey told Dominick and others that the Two and a Half Men alum sodomized the child star while the twosome were filming the 1986 flick. Sheen was 19 at the time of the alleged incident.

Thankfully, Brascia has gone on the record to share what Corey told him about the assault. For an exclusive with the publication, Dominick shared:

