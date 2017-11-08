Another brave woman is speaking out against Ed Westwick.
As we reported, the LAPD are currently investigating actress Kristina Cohen's claims she was raped by the Gossip Girl star three years ago at his house.
On Wednesday, fellow thespian Aurélie Wynn wrote on Facebook that she was also allegedly raped by the now-30-year-old in 2014.
According to Wynn, she was invited by her friend (who was dating Ed's roommate, an unnamed Glee cast member) to go to his rental where she was Uber-ed to the residence by the British actor himself.
After the group hung out until 5 a.m., Aurélie decided to get a few hours of sleep in one of the bedrooms, where the alleged rape occurred.
She wrote:
"And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out. I had terrible service in the estate without access to the wifi and had to get another friend to get me an Uber out of there while Ed was passed out."
Although she told reported then-boyfriend (and Glee actor) Mark Salling about what happened, he reportedly broke things off seemingly because of Ed's name and notoriety in Hollywood.
"I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me."
To make matters worse, her friends urged her to keep quiet, so she wouldn't appear fame-hungry or opportunistic.
"My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be 'that girl' and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame. And so I kept quiet and soon got to see and hear how prevalent sexual assault and intimidation goes on in this industry…to the point where I questioned how much I really wanted to be in entertainment as I didn't see it getting better. And at what cost?"'
Ultimately, she thanks Kristina Cohen for bravely coming out against Westwick, and for inspiring Wynn to speak her own truth.
"I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world. I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal. #metoo"
Read Aurélie's full post (below):
