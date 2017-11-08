The police are now involved in the rape allegation brought against Ed Westwick.

As we previously reported, on Monday, actress Kristina Cohen took to Facebook to detail a harrowing sexual assault she allegedly suffered at the hands of the Gossip Girl alum. In response to this troubling accusation, the 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a brief denial. Specifically, the Wicked City star noted that he did "not know this woman" and "certainly" had "never committed rape."

Regardless, Cohen has since taken her claims to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to a LAPD public information officer, Kristina filed a police report at the Hollywood police station around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The spokesperson explained:

