Ellen Shows The Moments 'Things Go Wrong' In HIGHlarious Blooper Reel Before 2500th Show!

You put on a show for 14 years, you're gonna have some major mistakes!

As Ellen DeGeneres approaches her 2,500the episode on Thursday, the HIGHlarious host is looking back on her best — and worst — moments on daytime!

Video: Ellen Grills Kris Jenner About Her Daughters' Pregnancies

There's falls, flubs, technical errors — but our fave is when celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Steve Carell give Ellen crap!

Ch-ch-check out the best bloopers from 2,498 shows (above)!

