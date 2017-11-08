Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Mariah Kourtney K. Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Oops!, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Carell, Sofia Vergara, HIGHlarious, Funny, Daytime TV >> Ellen Shows The Moments 'Things Go Wrong' In HIGHlarious Blooper Reel Before 2500th Show!

Ellen Shows The Moments 'Things Go Wrong' In HIGHlarious Blooper Reel Before 2500th Show!

11/08/2017 3:01 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsOops!Jennifer LopezEllen DeGeneresSteve CarellSofia VergaraHIGHlariousFunnyDaytime TV

You put on a show for 14 years, you're gonna have some major mistakes!

As Ellen DeGeneres approaches her 2,500the episode on Thursday, the HIGHlarious host is looking back on her best — and worst — moments on daytime!

Video: Ellen Grills Kris Jenner About Her Daughters' Pregnancies

There's falls, flubs, technical errors — but our fave is when celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Steve Carell give Ellen crap!

Ch-ch-check out the best bloopers from 2,498 shows (above)!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
See All Comments