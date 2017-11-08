Ezra Miller Was Told He 'Made A Mistake' By Coming Out!

The Flash has the ability to run so fast he goes right through walls (seriously, look it up!), but Ezra Miller is happier to knock them right down.

The Justice League star is the first openly LGBTQ actor to play a superhero in a big budget blockbuster, something some people apparently thought was impossible just five years ago.

In 2012 Ezra came out as queer to nothing but praise — or so we thought. In a new profile in Shortlist, the big screen Barry Allen reveals that brave choice was questioned by people he knew both in and out of Hollywood.

The revelation came when Ezra was asked if he felt more pressure for representing a community. He responded:

"I don't feel pressure. Pressure would only come from a dam, or a block. And when I came out I took the block away, removed the dam. I've undammed my identity in the world. I was told, when I gave that interview… This is an interesting thing to talk about. I was told by a lot of people I'd made a mistake."

By whom?? He won't say specifically, but a LOT of people:

"Folks in the industry, folks outside the industry. People I've never spoken to. They said there's a reason so many gay, queer, gender-fluid people in Hollywood conceal their sexual identity, or their gender identity in their public image. I was told I had done a ‘silly' thing in… thwarting my own potential to be a leading man… I was given a lot of stern talking-tos."

So wrong!

And even though Ezra knew he was right, it wasn't easy having all those people telling him he was wrong:

"‘You've made a mistake' is such a hard thing to hear. Maybe if I'd actually made a serious mistake? But not for this. I didn't think I'd done anything wrong, though there have been moments of doubt as a result of those conversations. But… what they said was, in fact, ‘rubbish', as you might say. We are the ones. It's up to us to manifest the world we want to exist in. But we're ready. Humans are ready."

Speaking of manifesting the world, Ezra really wants attitudes to change for all the people still afraid to come out:

"I know a lot of people who are in the closet. It's all good. It's OK. This is what I want to say… it would be a good idea to re-examine how this is working for us. These ideas. These values. Is it really working for us? Honestly?"

YASSS! Now THAT is a superhero!

