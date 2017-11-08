Home Videos Photos Shop
Veteran Journalist Gay Talese Defends Kevin Spacey: 'I Hate That Actor That Ruined This Guy’s Career'

Kevin Spacey

Hot take.

At the New York Public Library's Literary Lions Gala on Tuesday, author Gay Talese told Vanity Fair that he'd like to profile Kevin Spacey because he feels as though the actor has been wrongfully disgraced.

As the rest of us know, the House Of Cards star has been accused of several counts of sexual harassment, including on minors. Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward, saying Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances towards him when he was only 14 years old.

Despite these allegations, Talese told replied when asked who he would want to cover:

"I would like to talk to Kevin Spacey. I feel so sad, and I hate that actor that ruined this guy's career. So, OK, it happened 10 years ago … Jesus, suck it up once in a while!"

Wow.

The writer went on:

"I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago. You know something, all of us in this room at one time or another did something we're ashamed of. The Dalai Lama has done something he's ashamed of. The Dalai Lama should confess … put that in your magazine!"

Ummm… this wasn't just a one-off. And even if it was, sexual assault or harassment is never, ever, ever acceptable.

