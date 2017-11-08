Why Is Harvey Weinstein's Legal Team Sounding So Confident Right Now??

We heard this week the long arm of the law could be coming for Harvey Weinstein.

According to reports, Manhattan's DA is planning to seek an indictment over claims by actress Paz de la Huerta the Hollywood mogul raped her twice.

Video: Ronan Farrow Says Even MORE Weinstein Stories Are About To Come Out

Weinstein's legal team seems strangely unbothered by the reports; in a statement to The Blast, they said:

"We do not believe an indictment of Mr. Weinstein is imminent. A formal presentation will be made on Mr. Weinstein's behalf in the appropriate course of the investigation, and we strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted. Blair Berk and Ben Brafman will be defending Mr. Weinstein in any matters in New York."

Do they have a reason to be confident? Or is this typical legal bravado??

