Jimmy Kimmel Teases New Edition Of Mean Tweets: Country Music In Honor Of The CMA Awards!

11/08/2017 5:47 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteJimmy KimmelCMA AwardsLate Night TVViral: NewsJana Kramer

Jana Kramer

Country musicians have trolls too!

Just in time for the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel teased a clip of Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition which will air on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later tonight.

Related: Jimmy Gives Update On His Son Billy's Health

In the funny clip, Jana Kramer, Zac Brown Band, and Chris Stapleton are good sports while reading some of the most unpleasant things people have to say about them online.

Watch (below)!!

[Image via ABC.]

