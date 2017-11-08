Former News Anchor Accuses Kevin Spacey Of Groping Her 'Starstruck' Teen Son At A Restaurant After Getting Him Drunk

Now that the dominoes are falling, Heather Unruh is shedding more light on yet another alleged victim of Kevin Spacey.

Weeks before Anthony Rapp became the first to accuse the Oscar-winner of making unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old, the former Boston news anchor claimed Spacey had "assaulted a loved one" of hers.

Now with over a dozen more similar allegations coming out against the former House Of Cards star, Unruh alleged that Spacey had assaulted her then-18-year-old son last summer after getting him drunk.

In an emotional press conference on Wednesday, the journalist said that police are now investigating the alleged incident, which she claims took place in July 2016 at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

She tearfully recalled:

"In July 2016, Kevin Spacey assaulted my son. It happened late at night in the Club Car restaurant. The victim, my son, was a starstruck 18-year-old who had no idea this famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim."

The former anchor alleged that her son told the actor he was of legal drinking age when they met in the restaurant, and Spacey proceeded to buy him "drink after drink after drink."

When the teenager was nice and drunk, that's when she said the actor "made his move and sexually assaulted him," adding:

"Kevin Spacey put his hands down my son's pants and grabbed his genitals. My son panicked, he froze. He was intoxicated."

Unruh continued to explain that her son, who was not present at the press conference, was approached by a concerned woman when Spacey left to use the restroom.

The woman allegedly asked if he was okay, to which he replied he was not, Unruh shared:

"She told him to run and he did. He ran as fast as he could, to his grandmother's house. He woke up his sister Kyla and the two of them called me that night here in Boston."

Despite being able to flee the alleged predator, the journalist says her son will always be burdened by the encounter, adding:

"Nothing could have prepared my son. It harmed him and it can not be undone. He has tried his best to deal with it, as he says it's always there and continues to bother him. All of us have had sleepless nights and tremendous anger."

Unruh's unnamed son, now 19, is a sophomore in college and trying to live his life, but he "definitely thinks about" the intense encounter.

