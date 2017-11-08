Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment & More By Former Security Guard

Mariah Carey's former security guard has accused her of sexual harassment.

In a draft of a lawsuit his company threatened the singer with for unpaid invoices, Michael Anello also alleged she was constantly referring to him as a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member, and a white supremacist, according to TMZ.

The guard claims she only "wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people," and would refer to another colleague of his as a member of hate groups.

And when it came to the sexual harassment, Michael says she performed "sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello."

He added how Mariah once asked him to come to her room to move some luggage during a trip to Mexico, but she was only wearing a see-through dressing gown, which he says was open. Michael tried leaving, but she insisted he move the luggage first. There was no physical contact.

The owner of the security company's potential lawsuit is centered around the songstress still owing them $221,329.51 from when he worked for her from June 2015 to May 2017. He also claimed he was promised another two years of work, adding $511,000 to that total.

Mariah's lawyer got in touch about the unpaid invoices on Monday, but TMZ was told Anello isn't happy with the amount.

There was also no response to his harassment claims.

We'll continue to keep you updated.

