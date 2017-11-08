Meryl Streep & Tom Hanks Take On The Fake White House In Steven Spielberg-Directed Drama The Post!

How has it taken THIS long for us to get a movie starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks!?

The Hollywood titans are finally joining forces to take on the White House in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Post, (adjust your Oscar ballots accordingly) which tells the story about The Washington Post exposing a massive government cover-up in the '70s.

Streep plays Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, who strikes up an unlikely partnership with editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) as they help share truths about the U.S.'s involvement in Vietnam that spanned over four presidents.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer for the film Donald Trump will undoubtedly retitle "FAKE NEWS: THE MOVIE" (above) — and catch The Post in theaters December 22!

