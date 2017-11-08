Watch Niia Fulfill Her Fantasy In The Sultry Video For Nobody!

Niia's sultry Nobody vocals now have a video to match!

The songstress finally dropped the official music video for the hit track from her debut album, I, on Wednesday, and it's just as super sexy as we imagined!

Video: Harry Styles' Kiwi Video Is Filled With A Food Fight & Puppies

"What's your fantasy" is clearly the theme as we see Niia get loved up on by two different women in the Sasha Samsonova-directed NSFW clip.

It's pretty hot!

Watch (above), and be sure to watch some of our EXCLUSIVE acoustics with the talented singer (below):

AND we couldn't get enough of her performance of Day & Night:

Isn't she amazing??

