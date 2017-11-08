Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kourtney K. Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> SIGHting, Love Line, Michael Jackson, Models, Young Hollywood, Coachella, Celeb Kidz, Paris Jackson, Instagram >> Paris Jackson Spotted Chatting Up Australian Hottie Tyler Green — Here Are Five Fast Facts About Her Potential Suitor!

Paris Jackson Spotted Chatting Up Australian Hottie Tyler Green — Here Are Five Fast Facts About Her Potential Suitor!

11/08/2017 9:46 AM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingLove LineMichael JacksonModelsYoung HollywoodCoachellaCeleb KidzParis JacksonInstagram

paris jackson myster man tyler green

Does Paris Jackson have a new beau??

On Tuesday, Michael Jackson's daughter was spotted spending quality time with a hunky mystery man while at the Melbourne Cup in Australia. Since the strapping young fellow — who has since been identified as 19-year-old Tyler Green — never left Paris' side, romance rumors have already started circling around town.

Related: Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger's Wedding Pics Are So Sweet!

While a source told Us Weekly that the pair are "just friends," Miz Jackson was seen whispering in Green's ear AND even popped up on the Queensland-based hunk's Instagram story. Hmmm, very inneresting!!

Now, as we wait for more deets about this potential couple, here are five fast facts about Tyler…

1. The Australian hottie is professionally attractive as he has worked as a model in the past. However, it's said Tyler's made a career change and has since become a tradesman.

2. Despite still being in his teens, Tyler has been engaged before. According to reports, Green was engaged to French model Margarita Gauchet up until 2015. Well, well!!

3. Good looks run in Tyler's family as he's related to model Jessica Green. Oh, and Miz Green is certainly an up-and-comer as she has just under 300K followers on Instagram.

4. Paris' pal also enjoys a good time as he's attended music festivals like Burning Man and Coachella. We see you, Tyler!

Happy Easter y'all Photo cred : @cejghA post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

5. Green appears to be a gun enthusiast as he shared a pic of himself wielding a rifle online. Huh — this doesn't really mesh with Paris' hippie persona. Just sayin'…

Hitting 12" steel @ 835 meters without ear protection 🙉🚫 6.5mm Creedmoor #suppressor #nfaA post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

What do YOU think?? Would you approve of Paris dating Tyler??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
See All Comments