Paris Jackson Spotted Chatting Up Australian Hottie Tyler Green — Here Are Five Fast Facts About Her Potential Suitor!

Does Paris Jackson have a new beau??

On Tuesday, Michael Jackson's daughter was spotted spending quality time with a hunky mystery man while at the Melbourne Cup in Australia. Since the strapping young fellow — who has since been identified as 19-year-old Tyler Green — never left Paris' side, romance rumors have already started circling around town.

While a source told Us Weekly that the pair are "just friends," Miz Jackson was seen whispering in Green's ear AND even popped up on the Queensland-based hunk's Instagram story. Hmmm, very inneresting!!

Now, as we wait for more deets about this potential couple, here are five fast facts about Tyler…

1. The Australian hottie is professionally attractive as he has worked as a model in the past. However, it's said Tyler's made a career change and has since become a tradesman.

Looking forward to having a 3 month alcohol detox getting back into gym and this shape after 3 and a half months of no structured exercise and far, far too much drinking.A post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:22pm PST

2. Despite still being in his teens, Tyler has been engaged before. According to reports, Green was engaged to French model Margarita Gauchet up until 2015. Well, well!!

The way this place makes you feel is indescribable. Specialty chocolate and dental shades under a transcendent sunset. 🌵A post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

3. Good looks run in Tyler's family as he's related to model Jessica Green. Oh, and Miz Green is certainly an up-and-comer as she has just under 300K followers on Instagram.

Birthday and farewell dinner for my Lil sis. Today she flew out to LA once again to chase her dreams. Go get em girl 👊🏼A post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:48am PST

4. Paris' pal also enjoys a good time as he's attended music festivals like Burning Man and Coachella. We see you, Tyler!

First day Distrikt crew. Not long after this I had a 4 piece elvish outfit hand made for me by the Priestess herself @miamagik apparently I was giving off Elf King vibes 🙌🏼A post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Happy Easter y'all Photo cred : @cejghA post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

5. Green appears to be a gun enthusiast as he shared a pic of himself wielding a rifle online. Huh — this doesn't really mesh with Paris' hippie persona. Just sayin'…

Hitting 12" steel @ 835 meters without ear protection 🙉🚫 6.5mm Creedmoor #suppressor #nfaA post shared by Tyler Green (@tylergreen23) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

What do YOU think?? Would you approve of Paris dating Tyler??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

