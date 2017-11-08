Prison Break’s Robert Knepper Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Veteran Costume Designer

A veteran costume designer has come forward to accuse Robert Knepper of sexual assault!

The Prison Break actor allegedly attacked Susan Bertram while they were filming the 1992 movie Gas, Food Lodging in New Mexico.

The experienced designer told The Hollywood Reporter she first felt inclined to open up about it when Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tapes came out. She shared:

"I kind of buried it for a long time until Trump came out with his 'Grab 'em by the pussy' thing. When that happened, I started reeling. People think that's a joke, but that really happened to me."

Susan recounted her horrifying experience, explaining how she went to Robert's trailer to drop off some clothes for him. Her hands were full, and while reaching a rack, she says he "jumped up" and grabbed her crotch "as hard as he could" under her dress.

She continued, adding she dropped the clothes before he shoved her against the wall, telling her:

"I'm going to fuck your brains out."

Bertram pushed him off:

"I flew out of that trailer as fast as I could. I just kind of fell out the door, and landed in the dirt on my knees."

She says he grabbed her crotch so hard, she was bleeding. According to her account, she ran to the bathroom and saw the crotch of her tights had been ripped, and claims he gouged her so badly a piece of flesh and hair had been torn out!!

"I just sat there and cried for a while. My dress was torn, I was dirty. I just sat there and got myself together and went back to the wardrobe trailer."

The costume designer told her then-assistant Dominique DuBois about the alleged assault, an account Dominique corroborates:

"I remember Susan came in and she was visibly shaking. She told me [Robert Knepper] had forced himself on her. She was very upset, very shaken. I do remember that."

They never spoke about it, with Susan adding:

"We didn't have any protections back then."

Robert has yet to respond to her accusations, but we'll continue to keep you updated.

