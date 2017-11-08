Sarah Hyland Rocks A Necklace With Wells Adams' Initials & Quotes Taylor Swift — LOOK!

Cuuuties!

There's really no doubting the love between Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, as the two continue to flaunt their new relationship all over social media!

On Tuesday night, the Modern Family actress shared a photo of her and a friend, both rocking the initials of their S.O.'s – sweetly captioned with a Taylor Swift Lyric!

The 26-year-old also tagged The Bachelorette contestant in the pic (below)!

Call it what you want 😶 #notbecauseheownsmeA post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Not only did the 33-year-old radio personality finish the lyric in the comments, but he also responded with this cute shout out on his own page (below)!

A picture of me thinking about a picture of youA post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

We getttt ittttt!!!

