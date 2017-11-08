Selena Gomez's Friends Warn Her 'To Be Cautious' When It Comes To Justin Bieber!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are all in on their rekindled romance.

However, it seems those close to Selly G are hesitant to get excited about the twosome's romantic reunion. As you surely know, the Bad Liar singer and The Weeknd called it quits on their relationship after dating for 10 months. Apparently, the former flames' love had just "fizzled."

Of course, since Jelena got back together not long after the split made headlines, many believed the Biebs was at fault for the high profile break up. However, per reports, that isn't the case.

Reportedly, Justin reached out to Selena "as a friend" a little while after her May kidney transplant. One source explained to Us Weekly:

"[Selena and Justin] slowly rekindling their relationship… They have both grown up tremendously and think that this is their time to get back to where they were before, but more in love than ever."

Awwww. Despite being in love once again, Gomez's confidants have urged the A-lister to be "cautious" when it comes to the Sorry artist. As one pal put it, Selena has been "in such a good place and so happy without Justin."

The first insider also added:

"Her friends want her to be cautious."

Even bestie Francia Raisa, who selflessly donated her kidney to Gomez, allegedly "has not been a fan of Bieber after all that Selena and he went through." Eek.

Taylor Swift has supposedly expressed a similar sentiment to the 25-year-old. Although, it appears the blonde pop star is a bit more forgiving as it's said Swift thinks Justin has "grown up."

We do really hope for the best when it comes to Jelena. And their reunion has been pretty wholesome as it's consisted of Church visits, bike rides, and breakfast dates.

At the end of the day, we just want the former Disney darling to be happy and healthy!!

